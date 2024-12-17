BJD organisational polls in January

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD will hold its organisational elections in January, convenor of the party’s membership drive committeeAtanu Sabyasachi Nayaksaid here on Monday.

Addressing a media conference, Nayak said the details of the polls will be worked out as soon as the membership drive is over.

“The membership drive launched on October 31 has been satisfactory so far and steps are being taken to achieve the target of one crore enrolment by December 21. Party president Naveen Patnaik has also reviewed the progress of the drive twice in the last four days,” he said.