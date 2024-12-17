Oil India, BMC ink pact to set up 200 TPD biogas plant in Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had stressed setting up of more such projects in the state and assured of all possible support in this regard, Mahapatra said. “While eight acre land has already been provided for the project in the city, Oil India Limited will also help the state government in setting up similar plants in six to seven more places including Puri, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Sonepur and Berhampur. The company has already taken steps in this regard and preparation of detailed project report (DPR) is in progress,” he said.

The minister said though a two-year deadline has been set for commissioning of the plant in Bhubaneswar, he has urged authorities to expedite the project work to ensure it is completed ahead of its scheduled timeline.

Officials said the plant with 200 tonne per day (TPD) capacity will initially produce 10 to 15 TPD biomethane gas. Its capacity can also be scaled up to 300 TPD in the future. Around `150 crore will be invested for the project.

“Once the plant is set up, BMC will be able to handle its municipal waste more effectively. The harmful waste will be captured properly and optimised for better use supplementing the efforts of net zero emission target of the country,” said H&UD secretary Usha Padhee.

Municipal commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil said Oil India will commission the plant and look into its operational management. “The problem we are facing at the temporary transit station will reduce to a significant extent once the plant is commissioned,” he added.

Oil India CMD Ranjit Rath said the CBG plant will process the municipal solid waste and convert it into two products, majorly green gas and green manure. “We have got an assurance from the civic body here that we will be having access to segregated municipality waste for their processing at the plant,” he said.