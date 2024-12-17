Poacher held with 29 dead birds near Chilika lagoon

"The accused has been arrested following an intense field patrolling. Tight security is in place around the lagoon for the safety of the winged guests in the current winter season," said principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha.

As per reports, a team of forest field staff comprising a forester, forest guards and squad members nabbed Pradhan from Raghuray gheri of Abhimanapur area in Tangi wildlife range while he was trying to poison the birds to capture them.

A total 29 birds of seven species such as Northern Shoveler, Ruddy Shelduck, Northern Pintail, Gadwall, Gargeney, Greyheaded Swamphen and Common Coot were seized from his possession.

Except Greyheaded Swamphen and Common Coot, other birds were of migratory species, said Amlan Nayak , divisional forest officer of Chilika wildlife division.

Nayak said the accused was apprehended after surveillance for several days on suspicion of poisoning the birds in the lagoon. A large polythene bag, binoculars, a motorcycle and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.