Poacher held with 29 dead birds near Chilika lagoon

BHUBANESWAR : In a major crackdown, wildlife officials arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly poaching over two dozen migratory and resident birds near Chilika lake.
Accused Alok Pradhan, a native of Ujjala Gopinathpur within Tangi wildlife range, was caught red-handed on Sunday evening with carcasses of 29 birds of seven different species including five migratory ones.
Preliminary investigation by Chilika Wildlife Division revealed the poacher was using binoculars to keep an eye on the movement of the patrol staff near the lagoon to avoid detection.
"The accused has been arrested following an intense field patrolling. Tight security is in place around the lagoon for the safety of the winged guests in the current winter season," said principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha.
As per reports, a team of forest field staff comprising a forester, forest guards and squad members nabbed Pradhan from Raghuray gheri of Abhimanapur area in Tangi wildlife range while he was trying to poison the birds to capture them.
A total 29 birds of seven species such as Northern Shoveler, Ruddy Shelduck, Northern Pintail, Gadwall, Gargeney, Greyheaded Swamphen and Common Coot were seized from his possession.
Except Greyheaded Swamphen and Common Coot, other birds were of migratory species, said Amlan Nayak , divisional forest officer of Chilika wildlife division.
Nayak said the accused was apprehended after surveillance for several days on suspicion of poisoning the birds in the lagoon. A large polythene bag, binoculars, a motorcycle and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.
Apart from looking for the birds, the accused was using the binoculars to keep a watch on the patrol staff and members of the anti-poaching camps set up around the lake for the protection of the winged guests.
Forest officials suspect the accused was poaching birds for supply in the local market for consumption. "An ACF rank officer has been handed over the probe to find out the exact motive," the DFO said.
The Chilika wildlife division has been organising sensitisation programmes in villages around the lagoon to make people aware against such consumption as poisoning leads to serious health hazards including cancer.
The forest officials had also arrested an elderly man near the lake on December 6 in connection with poaching.
Nayak said 21-anti poaching camps including 11 in Tangi wildlife range have been set up for the annual congregation of birds in the lake this year.
Chilika, the largest brackish water lagoon of Asia, had been visited by around 11.37 lakh winged guests in the previous winter season.