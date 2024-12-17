'Rs 15K sq km of Mahanadi onshore basin being scouted for oil, natural gas’

BHUBANESWAR : Oil India Limited is exploring around 15,000 sq km area on Mahanadi onshore basin to look for oil and natural gas.

Speaking at an event here on Monday, Oil India chairman and managing director (CMD) Ranjit Rath said the exploration work is underway at the Mahanadi onshore basin and Odisha has the likelihood to immensely benefit out of it. Oil India also has other huge investments going on in the state, he added.

This apart, Rath said they are also laying the longest crude oil pipeline in the country of which 200 km will pass through Odisha.

“We are laying the pipeline as part of the proposed expansion of the Numaligarh refinery from its existing capacity of 3 million tonne to 9 million tonne. Accordingly a pipeline is being laid from Paradip to Numaligarh. Once it is commissioned, it will be the longest crude oil pipeline and 200 km of it will pass through Odisha,” Rath said adding, a tank farm is also being built in Paradip for the purpose.

Stating that natural gas at present contributes to around seven per cent of India’s primary energy needs, the Oil India CMD said it will increase over time. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a vision to raise the share of natural gas in energy mix in the country to 15 per cent by 2030. Apart from natural gas, biogas generated from municipal waste and agricultural residues will also play an important role in achieving the target,” he said.