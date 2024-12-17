Srimandir servitors clash over 'paduka', one injured

BHUBANESWAR: A senior servitor Biswanath Khuntia was injured in a fight between two groups at the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri on Monday.

The incident took place over distribution of 'paduka' to devotees by servitors near the Beherana Dwara of the 12th century shrine. Sources said a heated exchange took place between servitors over the distribution and it took an ugly turn when they started attacking one another. In the scuffle, Khuntia suffered bleeding injuries on his nose.

Being informed, Singhadwara police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured servitor. He was later admitted to the hospital and a police investigation is underway.

This is the second such incident in the last three months despite the temple administration warning servitors against misconduct on the shrine premises.

In October, Srimandir supervisor Buxi Ramachandra Pratihari was attacked with a sharp weapon near the Paschima Dwara of the shrine when he stopped an unauthorised person from selling 'rabdi' and 'kheer' in Ananda Bazaar. Subsequently, the temple administration had suspended Pantibadu sevayat Chandan Samantara from entering the temple and carrying out any of the shrine duties.