Suicide whiff in engineering student's death

BARIPADA: An 18-year-old civil engineering student was found dead in his private hostel in Laxmipur area under Bhanjpur police limits on Monday morning.

Buddhaditya Nayak was found hanging in the backyard of the hostel. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The deceased's friend noticed his absence in the room and went out for a search when he found Buddhaditya’s body hanging from the asbestos roof with a cloth. The police, hostel owner and parents of the deceased were immediately informed.

According to IIC of Bhanjpur police station KK Rout, the incident occurred late Sunday night following what appears to be a phone conversation between the deceased and his female friend.