Swachh warrior returns gold bracelet to owner

BHUBANESWAR : Leading by example, a sanitation worker of a micro-composting centre-cum-material recovery facility (MCC-MRF) in the city on Monday returned a gold bracelet to its rightful owner.

According to BMC officials, Saraswati Naik, a Swachh warrior working with an MCC-MRF found the bracelet from the waste and returned it to its owner.

Deepika Mohanty, a resident of lane no 5 in New Forest Park area, had accidentally dropped her 18 gram gold bracelet into the dustbin which was later collected by the waste collection vehicle during door-to-door garbage collection. Naik found the bracelet from the garbage pile during waste segregation and it was returned to Mohanty after due verification.

There have been several instances in which sanitation workers have helped residents in getting their lost valuables. In December last year, one such worker had also returned a gold chain and locket weighing 15 gram to its rightful owner.