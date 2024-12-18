Action against government land grabbers to intensify: Minister Pujari

JEYPORE: The state government will ensure land for landless families, especially tribals of Koraput district, in next five years by implementing the Vasundhara scheme in letter and spirit, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari has said.

Speaking to mediapersons late on Monday night after reviewing revenue matter with department officials, Pujari said the government is committed to give four decimal land to each landless family after identifying their present status.

While a large number of land sharks have encroached government land for years, the poor remain landless, he said. Speaking about action against land grabbers, Pujari informed that the government already evicted and filed cases against 20 rich people in the state and action is underway against more such people.

Earlier, Pujari attended the third day cultural events of national Parab festival. “The Parab festival is now a cultural revolution that has spread to different parts of state as well country with its rich exploration on tribal tradition , music, dance and heritage”, he added.

Pujari held district level meeting with officials reviewing revenue collection, distribution of record of rights, mining issues and other matters. Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan was also present.

On Tuesday, he met BJP functionaries at Koraput and advised them to stand with the people to help implement government schemes in the tribal areas.

Minister visits mandis in Jeypore

Jeypore: Civil Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra reviewed the ongoing kharif paddy procurement in Jeypore on Tuesday. Patra visited Phampuni and Borigumma mandis and took stock of the procurement process including the infrastructure facilities available for farmers.