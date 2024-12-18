Agitating villagers stop construction work of AM/NS plant boundary wall

PARADIP: Accusing the administration of failing to fulfil their long-standing demands, hundreds of villagers of Handia in Nuagarh panchayat stopped construction work of the boundary wall of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) plant on Tuesday.

The agitators, including women and children, also staged dharna alleging that their demands of employment and rehabilitation are yet to be fulfilled.

Sources said in 2008, Essar Steel had acquired 394 acre of land at Handia village in Kujang tehsil for expansion of its pellet plant. Around 80 families were served displacement notices.

Villagers alleged that the company had assured of providing employment to one member of each displaced family. Besides, the administration had initially offered land for rehabilitation in Narendrapur under Biswali panchayat. However, villagers demanded relocation in Nuagarh panchayat. In 2016, the administration agreed to this proposal but did not identify suitable land for their rehabilitation.

In 2019, Essar sold its plant to AM/NS. Following the acquisition, AMNS began constructing the boundary wall on the acquired land but did not address the long-standing demands of the displaced villagers, alleged the agitators.

A senior AM/NS official said, “The villagers called off their protest after intervention of the local administration. Construction work is expected to resume on Wednesday.”