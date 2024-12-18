Anti-burglary squad to prevent thefts in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police has constituted an anti-burglary squad to check the increasing incidents of night thefts in the capital city.

DCP Pinak Mishra said for the purpose, the squad has conducted a survey of the apartments and houses located in vulnerable areas in the outskirts of the city.

“An extensive survey was conducted to find out the residential areas and apartments where security infrastructure is not adequate. Mobile phone numbers of the residents, whose flats are located in isolated places or have a lack of adequate security arrangements, were collected and a WhatsApp group has been created to share safety tips with them,” he said.

The DCP attributed the reason behind the recent incidents of thefts and burglaries to ‘poor’ security infrastructure like low-height boundary walls and inadequate lighting system.

“Such incidents are taking place mainly in apartments and houses in isolated places or those which are at a distance from the local police stations,” Mishra said.

In the latest incident on December 10, anti-socials broke into a duplex in Tiranapada area within Pahal police limits in the night and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 15 lakh.

Sources said police have received certain clues regarding the recent thefts and suspect the miscreants involved are not natives of Odisha.