Cabinet expansion buzz ahead of Shah’s visit to Odisha this month-end

BHUBANESWAR : With the BJP government under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi completing six months in power, the buzz over cabinet expansion and inclusion of more ministers in the council has begun to gain steam.

Union Home minister Amit Shah’s likely visit to the state in the last week of this month, most possibly on December 28, has added fuel to the speculations. Although details of his visit have not been formally revealed, information so far available is he will be in the state capital for two days.

Highly-placed sources in the party said Shah’s visit will be with a mix of official business and party affairs. “He is likely to take a review of the preparation for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention to be held in the state for the first time. The biennial convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9 while President Droupadi Murmu will attend the valedictory session the next day,” the sources said.

However a major part of his stay is likely to be focused on the BJP government’s issues like cabinet expansion and other political affairs. At present, there are 16 ministers in Majhi government with vacancy of more than six.