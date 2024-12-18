Government will never compromise with Odisha’s rights: Minister

BHUBANESWAR: Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Tuesday asserted that the territorial and water rights of Odisha will never be compromised.

Addressing media persons here, the minister said the state government will pursue all options including legal recourse for getting justice for Odisha in the Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh and the Polavaram dam project which is being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The minister said that the chairman of the Mahanadi River Water Disputes Tribunal has been appointed recently and the state government will place Odisha’s side before it soon. “The legal team of the state government is fully prepared to protect the interest of Odisha,” he said.

Criticising the previous BJD government, the minister said that it failed to address these issues during its long tenure. He assured that such lapses would not occur under the BJP government.

The minister also criticised the BJD for not addressing the dispute over Kotia villages with Andhra Pradesh in a proper manner.