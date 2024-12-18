IIM-S hosts youth summit

SAMBALPUR: IIM Sambalpur in collaboration with Project Point, Odisha hosted a one-day youth summit on its campus here on Monday.

The summit was part of the International Youth Conclave for Tourism Development (IYCTD). It was supported by India Tourism, Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Odisha Tourism, Culture department and major industries of the state.

The event aimed at fostering leadership, youth empowerment and cross-cultural dialogue while displaying the magnificent tourism offerings of western Odisha.

In his address, director of IIM Sambalpur Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal emphasised the commitment of the institution towards empowerment of youths and innovation. “Western Odisha is home to a plethora of attractions, including natural landscapes, heritage sites, wildlife and a unique tribal culture.

Through this initiative, IIM Sambalpur reflects our commitment to empowering the youth while positioning Odisha’s vibrant heritage, natural landscapes and tribal culture as a prominent global tourism attraction,” he said.

Around 400 delegates from 28 states, three Union Territories and 22 countries participated in the summit.

Among others, special secretary, Public Enterprises department Nihar Ranjan Das, programme convener, IYCTD Bipin Mohanty, co-founder, CYSD Prafulla Sahu and CEO of Vishwa Yuvak Kendra Uday Shankar Singh were present.