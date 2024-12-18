Man beaten to death, half-burnt body found in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: Thakurmunda police in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday recovered a half-burnt body of an elderly tribal man who was allegedly beaten to death over a drunken brawl at the weekly market in Kendujiani village.

The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Bhadra Mohanta of Jodbil village. Police have detained six persons in this connection and are interrogating them.

Sources said on Sunday evening, Mohanta went to a place near the weekly market to drink country liquor. After getting drunk, he had a quarrel with another group of boozers present at the spot. The situation turned ugly as the group brutally assaulted Mohanta, killing him on the spot.

To destroy evidence, the culprits poured kerosene oil over the elderly man’s body, placed dry wood and set it on fire. However, the body could not be burnt completely. Later in the night, the accused took the half-burnt body to the weekly market when it was deserted and disposed it of there before fleeing.

On Tuesday morning, locals spotted Mohanta’s charred remains lying in the weekly market and informed police. Soon, Thakurmunda police reached the spot and seized the half-burnt body.

OIC of Thakurmunda police station Sabitri Dalei said a scientific team from Baripada town also visited the spot for investigation. A murder case was registered and the body sent to Karanjia hospital for postmortem. “Police have picked up six suspects and are interrogating them. Those involved in the crime will be arrested soon,” Dalei added.