Parents of kids with special needs have greater responsibility: Odisha Assembly Speaker

BHUBANESWAR: Parents of children with special needs should consider their role as an opportunity to serve a noble cause, said Speaker Surama Padhy on Monday.

Addressing the 10th foundation day of SEN Globe, a special education wing at KiiT International School here, Padhy said children with special needs are divine creations of God and the parents and teachers instead of losing hope, must approach the challenges with enthusiasm and understanding.

“If we equip these children with life skills and vocational education, they can become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to the society,” she said. Stating that these children are also nation-builders, she called upon teachers and therapists to continue their efforts with utmost dedication.

On the occasion, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta highlighted SEN Globe’s unique approach as the only programme in the country integrated into a mainstream school. “Here, children with special needs are taught alongside regular students, under one roof, as equals,” he said.

Samanta shared that 10 students from SEN Globe have already progressed to higher education at KIIT University, exemplifying the programme’s success. He assured parents that the school would focus more on skill education, enabling children with special needs to contribute meaningfully to the society..