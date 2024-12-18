Repair work of Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar commences

BHUBANESWAR/PURI : After remaining closed for several decades, the process for repairing the Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri was started on Tuesday.

With the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) deciding to begin the work on December 17, the former cleaned the two chambers and installed the working platforms made of iron inside the temple treasury on the day. Following this, de-plastering of the Ratna Bhandar walls and replacement of old iron beams and cracked stones will be undertaken.

Superintending archaeologist of ASI Puri circle DB Garnayak said the work has started from the Bhitara or inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar. The working platforms (scaffoldings) have been installed in the Bhitara Bhandar and de-plastering of lime plaster from inner surface walls and pointing will be done next, he said.

It has been decided that damaged stones at different locations in the Bhitara Bhandar will be replaced with matching stones using traditional lime mortar. Similarly, the damaged and detached wrought iron beams will be replaced with stainless steel box beams.

Earlier in the meeting with Chhatisha Nijog over the Ratna Bhandar, it was decided that the flooring of the entire Ratna Bhandar will be changed with either granite or basalt stone slabs.

The work will remain suspended on Thursday owing to certain rituals, the ASI chief added. Since month-long celebration of Dhanu Sankranti is underway at the shrine, work will be carried out for five to six hours after ‘madhyana bhog’ is offered to the presiding deities.

While the ASI has set a target to finish the work within three months, the state government is hopeful of completion of the work earlier than that with deployment of more labourers.

Earlier in the morning, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the repair and restoration of the Ratna Bhandar will be such that it will remain structurally safe for the next 100 years.