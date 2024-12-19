21-year-old youth held for suicide abetment charge

BERHAMPUR: Gopalpur police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old biotechnology student on charges of abetment of suicide of a 19-year-old woman.

Police said, the accused Raja Mishra, a resident of Balipatapur village, was a student at the government UCP Engineering School. The victim, who hailed from an adjacent village, was pursuing B Pharma course at Ronald Pharmaceutical College in Khodasingi. The two institutions being in close proximity, Raja and the victim developed a love affair, police said.

However, their relationship took a dark turn when Raja took objectionable pictures of the woman and began blackmailing her. He allegedly forced her to maintain a relationship with another boy, threatening to upload her obscene pictures on social media. The 19-year-old died by suicide by hanging in her hostel room on September 26.

Following her death, the victim’s father filed a complaint on October 1. Gopalpur police station registered a case of unnatural death. During probe, police seized a suicide note and the woman’s mobile phone, which revealed that she had taken the extreme step due to Raja’s instigation. Raja was absconding since the incident. On Tuesday, when he arrived at the UCP Engineering School for his exams, police apprehended him.