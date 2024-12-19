BJD’s price rise demo on Jan 6, Naveen Patnaik asks leaders to raise their voice

BHUBANESWAR : BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday called upon party leaders to raise voice against the BJP government’s failure to control price rise which he said has hit the poor and middle class.

The BJD also announced a massive demonstration on January 6 at Bhubaneswar to highlight price rise of essential commodities and other issues.

In an open letter to all party functionaries and workers ahead of the 28th foundation day of BJD on December 26, the former chief minister said the day will be observed in all assembly constituencies.

Stating that the regional party is totally dedicated to the service of people of Odisha since the last 27 years, Naveen said though the BJP formed the government in the state, people have given more votes to the BJD.

As a responsible Opposition, the BJD will raise people’s voice in different forums, he said and added that party works for the betterment of all sections of society on the ideology and policies of Biju Patnaik. The BJD will reach out to all and work with dedication to serve the people in 2025, he added.

Addressing a press conference here, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said the January 6 demonstration will be over price rise of all essential commodities and inflation. Targeting the BJP for its slogan of double-engine sarkar, Mishra said it has turned into double failure government in the state as well as at the Centre.

Senior party leader and former minister Sanjay Dasburma said the over 5,000 party members are expected to participate in the demonstration which will focus on key issues faced by the people of Odisha, particularly price rise.