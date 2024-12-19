BJP’s priority is to cover all eligible beneficiaries under PMAY: Min Rabinarayan Naik

BHUBANESWAR : The survey to identify eligible left-out beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will be completed within two months, said Panchayati Raj Minister Rabinarayan Naik on Wednesday.

The minister said the BJP government’s prime objective is to ensure that all eligible persons are covered under the housing scheme. “We have five years time to see that all poor people are covered under the Housing for All scheme. Our priority is to identify people eligible to get housing assistance but were discriminated by the previous BJD government for political consideration,” Naik said.

He further said, “We are also trying to ease the norms so that people having motorcycles, refrigerators, television sets and other such items are not deprived of the scheme even though they have no pucca houses.”

The Panchayati Raj department has already engaged filed staff and master trainers to visit all villages and prepare a list of people in consultation with gram sabhas who will be considered for housing assistance. They are organising public meetings in villages to create awareness among people about the scheme. The people are also involved in the survey. Work has already started and the identification process will take a maximum two months’ time.

The minister said fund was never a constraint. The state missed the 2022 target of achieving ‘Housing for All’ as set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of petty politics by BJD government which distributed houses on party line. The BJP government is determined to provide houses to all eligible person irrespective of their party affiliation.

“As per our government’s decision, the first and foremost duty of a minister visiting any area is to take a review of the PMAY survey reports to bring in transparency to the process of beneficiary selection,” said Naik.

The minister, who is scheduled to visit New Delhi in a couple of days, also assured that he will speak to the union ministers over the status of PMAY in the state and will seek necessary support from the Centre.