Kaptipada IIC injured in attack by sand mafia

BARIPADA: The inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Kaptipada police station sustained injuries after being attacked by the sand mafia at Dahisahi area here on Wednesday morning.

The injured police officer has been identified as Prakash Rath. As per sources, acting on a tip-off about illegal sand mining in Dahisahi area, Rath along with a police team reached the spot to conduct a raid.

On reaching there, the police team found illegally mined sand dumped at various sites in Dahisahi area. When the local residents were asked about it, they refused to answer. Subsequently, the IIC directed his police team to seize the sand dumped in the area. However soon after, a group of five persons including women reached the spot and attacked Rath besides vandalising the police vehicle.

Rath sustained injuries on his neck and back and was rushed to the Kaptipada sub-divisional hospital for treatment. Police said a case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident on June 30, sand mafia had allegedly attacked two mining officers who had imposed fine on them for illegal transportation of sand from Sono river within Kaptipada police limits. Though the two officers narrowly escaped the attack, a group of local residents protested against the mafia and urged the officers to take stringent action to curb illegal sand transportation that causes revenue loss to the government every year.