Monumental Tricolour on RD University campus

BHUBANESWAR : A 108-ft monumental National Flag installed by the Flag Foundation of India on the premises of Rama Devi Women’s University was unveiled by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo on Wednesday.

Praising the efforts of MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal who heads the Flag Foundation of India, Singh Deo thanked him for his decade-long legal battle which secured the right for every Indian to hoist the Tricolour throughout the year with dignity.

Jindal said, “The National Flag represents our collective spirit and unity. It is a source of pride for every Indian, and we are honoured to be a part of this initiative. The sight of the Tricolour soaring high will inspire generations of students to serve the nation with dedication.”

Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Surama Padhy, CEO of Flag Foundation of India Maj Gen Ashim Kohli and vice-chancellor of the university Aprajita Chowdhury were present. This is the 158th monumental National Flag installed by the Flag Foundation of India across the country and the eighth in Odisha.