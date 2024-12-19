Odisha: CBI court grants bail to three accused in Rs 10 lakh Bridge and Roof bribery case

BHUBANESWAR : The group general manager of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited, Chanchal Mukherjee and two others who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation over the alleged Rs 10 lakh bribery case were granted bail by Special CBI Court here on Wednesday.

CBI had arrested Mukherjee, director of Bhubaneswar-based company M/s Penta A Studio Private Ltd, Santosh Moharana, and contractor Debadutta Mohapatra under section 61(2) of BNS and sections 7,8,9 and 10 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Rajesh Mishra, the lawyer representing Mukherjee and Moharana said that Rs 10 lakh was not recovered from Mukherjee. “The court asked the CBI officers whether they had received any bribery complaint against Mukherjee to which the central agency’s sleuths replied that they received source-based information about the matter,” said Mishra.

Mohapatra’s lawyer Yashwant Das argued that his client is a super class contractor who handles high-value projects and Rs 10 lakh cash recovered from his Mercedes car was related to his own business. The lawyers of the three accused had also requested the court to grant them bail on health grounds.

Mukherjee was arrested near a star hotel in the Jayadev Vihar area on December 7 evening for allegedly taking a bribe from Moharana and Mohapatra. Moharana and Mohapatra were also arrested from the spot.