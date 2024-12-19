Omfed inks pact with NDDB for process boost

BHUBANESWAR: Omfed has inked a pact with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for overall development of the federation.

As part of the agreement, NDDB will impart training to managers and help Omfed strengthen its system for procurement, processing and sale.

The state government is making efforts to strengthen Omfed and expand it with state-of-the-art facilities to introduce several new products including water and chocolate.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik said emphasis is being laid on cow husbandry and how Omfed can bring new products to the market. “Extensive arrangements are also being made to increase production and create markets for sale of the products. As part of the initiative, Kheerdhara Kendras have been opened in various panchayats of the state. All Omfed products like milk, curd, sweet curd, rabdi, chennapoda, ghee, milk powder, flavoured milk and lassi will be available there,” he said.

A team led by Mallik visited NDDB at Anand in Gujarat on Tuesday. Omfed chairman Kishore Chandra Pradhani, managing director Vijay Amruta Kulange and senior officials were part of the delegation.

“Omfed will not compromise on the quality. If Omfed’s production and sales increase, it will create huge employment opportunities and boost the rural economy,” said Kulange.