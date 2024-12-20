Annual bird census will be a single-day affair on January 18 in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Wildlife Wing of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department has decided to conduct the annual bird census across the state on a single day on January 18, 2025. The survey this year will also include satellite tagging of certain migratory bird species, flamingos in particular.

PCCF (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden Prem Kumar Jha informed TNIE that the annual bird census used to be a two day affair but will be held on a single day this time. “Technically, it is more precise as birds keep migrating from one place to another and a census for two days may result in double counting in some places leading to errors in the enumeration exercise,” Jha said.

Accordingly, he said, the census will be carried out on January 18 covering Chilika, Bhitarkanika, Hirakud and other wetlands. Preparations for the exercise will begin from December 16. The PCCF (wildlife) said students will also be given exposure about the census a day prior to the counting exercise. He said this year’s exercise will also include satellite tagging of migratory bird species, especially flamingo, to know more about the migration pattern and distance covered by the species to reach Odisha during winter.

“Scientists of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) will be involved in the research project. The WII will also supply us satellite tagging rings to monitor and understand the flight path of the birds,” Jha said. He said the Wildlife Wing has also scaled up protection measures for the congregation of migratory birds in Chilika and other places.

“A total 21 antipoaching camps have been set up around Chilika lagoon and each camp is being manned by at least two to three persons,” he said. In the last census held in January 2024, Chilika lake had recorded a congregation of 11.37 lakh birds.