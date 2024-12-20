Bees invade school function, leave 30 students injured in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: The annual function of a government high school in Derabishi block here was scrapped midway after a swarm of bees invaded the venue and attacked students on Thursday.

At least 30 students suffered multiple stings in the incident which took place during the annual function of Ramachandra Nodal high school at Fakirabad village.

An injured student Sarat Das (13) said the function was underway at the school playground when honeybees from a nearby tree laid seige to the venue and started stinging those present there. Some students and teachers ran for their lives, hid in the school classrooms and closed the doors. However, the bees followed them and continued their attack.

A teacher of the school said all the injured students were rushed to Derabishi community health centre for medical care. The annual function was cancelled temporarily after the incident.

A local said the beehive fell from a tree near the school playground all of a sudden triggering the attack. The unsuspecting students were caught off-guard. “We suspect someone disturbed the bees by throwing stones at the hive,” he added.

Derabishi IIC Kishor Tarei said the condition of all the injured students is stable.

Later in the day, block education officer Srikant Behera reached the school to take stock of the situation.