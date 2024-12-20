CM Majhi, Pradhan assail ‘assault’ on BJP MP Sarangi

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing Rahul Gandhi of resorting to physical violence during the protests at the Parliament’s Makar Dwar which resulted in BJP MP from Balasore Pratap Sarangi getting injured, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several senior BJP leaders from the state condemned the “action of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha”.

Taking to social media after news of Sarangi’s injury and admission in hospital came in, Majhi said, “Our party’s senior leader and Lok Sabha MP from Balasore, Shri @pcsarangi ji, was injured due to the irresponsible and objectionable behaviour of Rahul Gandhi in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi’s actions are not only unacceptable but also an insult to the sacred temple of democracy.”

The chief minister prayed for the speedy recovery of Sarangi and said there is no place for violence in democracy.

Expressing his displeasure over what he termed the juvenile action of Gandhi, Pradhan said the arrogance of the LoP has put lives in danger. Taking to his X handle, the Union minister said, “Will @RahulGandhi ever grow up? The Parliament is not his personal fiefdom. His arrogance, sense of entitlement and feudal behaviour today has caused grievous injuries to elected MPs and has put life in danger.”