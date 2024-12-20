Plus II student found hanging in varsity hostel in Odisha's Bhawanipatna

BHAWANIPATNA: A first year +2 commerce student was found hanging in her hostel bathroom at Manikeswari University campus on Wednesday morning. She is believed to have died by suicide.

The deceased, Tofali Naik from Birikot village of Thuamul Rampur block, was staying at Indravati girls’ hostel. Fellow students alerted hostel authorities after finding the bathroom door locked from inside for a long time with no response from Naik. Upon breaking open the door, she was found hanging from the shower pipe with a towel.

Her father, Rama Chandra Naik said Tofali had spoken to family members on Wednesday and showed no signs of distress. “This could be pre-planned,” he said, revealing there had been a dispute involving his daughter over a missing mobile phone in the hostel. He demanded a thorough investigation into her death.

Preliminary findings by the police suggested death by suicide. Post-mortem has been conducted and investigation is ongoing, stated A. Mane, SDPO Bhawanipatna.