Two gang-rape 15-year-old girl in Sundargarh district, another makes failed bid

ROURKELA: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youths while a third man in his 50s, taking advantage of her precarious situation, unsuccessfully attempted to assault her sexually in Bisra police limits of Sundargarh district.

The incident came to light on Thursday after Uditnagar police arrested the three who were known to each other. The two main accused are in the age group of 25 to 30 years while the third is a 55-year-old fish vendor.

The victim, who belongs of Uditnagar police limits of Rourkela, had left home on Tuesday over some family dispute. While she was waiting at Rourkela railway station the same evening, one of the accused befriended her and on the pretext of offering help, took her to Bisra where the crime was committed, police said. She was kept at the house of the fish vendor who on Thursday afternoon dropped her at Rourkela possibly fearing police action.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said the girl had left home on Tuesday but her family lodged a missing person complaint on Wednesday night since she had, on a previous occasion too, taken off without informing the parents.

Uditnagar police began the search from the railway station and collected clues about her whereabouts. However, the fish vendor on Thursday afternoon dropped her at Rourkela. As soon as police got wind of her return, it arrested one culprit from Rourkela and the other two from Bisra while they were preparing to escape, Wadhwani said.