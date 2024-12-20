Two held for elderly man’s murder in Odisha

BARIPADA: Police on Thursday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of an elderly man whose half-burnt body was found near Kendujiani weekly market at Thakurmunda in Mayurbhanj district three days back.

Police said the accused, Ranjit Mohanta (29) and Ghana Jamuda (23), beat 60-year-old Bhadra Mohanta to death over past enmity. All of them belong to Jodbil village and Ranjit is a relative of Bhadra.

Karanjia SDPO Subrat Kumar said in the past, Ghana had a fight with the deceased during a cricket tournament in the village. Since then, he was nursing a grudge against Bhadra. Similarly, Ranjit was also furious with Bhadra as the latter had humiliated him in an inebriated state. Both the accused were waiting for an opportunity to settle scores with the deceased.

When Bhadra went to Kendujiani weekly market to consume liquor on Monday evening, the duo intercepted him on way and snatched `160 cash from him. When the elderly man resisted, the accused assaulted him. When Bhadra died, they put dry paddy straw over his body and set it on fire before leaving the spot.

The next morning, locals spotted the deceased’s half-burnt body near the weekly market. On being informed, Thakurmunda OIC Sabitri Dalei along with a scientific team from Baripada reached the spot for investigation.

A police officer said Bhadra’s daughter Laxmi Mohanta filed an FIR basing on which a case under sections 102 and 238 of BNS was registered. Some suspects were picked up and during interrogation, the accused duo confessed to their crime. Ranjit and Ghana will be produced in court after completion of some formalities, he added.