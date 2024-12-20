Vedanta Kalinga Lancers unveil jersey and mascot

BHUBANESWAR : Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, the Odisha-based franchise in the upcoming Hockey India League, unveiled their official jersey, mascot and team anthem at a grand event held in Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.

The jersey was officially revealed by Sports and Youth Services minister Suryabanshi Suraj. The home jersey features a striking combination of blue and green, while the away jersey retains the vibrant orange and white. The new jersey design blends history, art, geography and progress, paying tribute to Odisha’s rich heritage and forward-looking aspirations, the franchisee officials said.

After the jersey unveil, David John, the strategy director of Kalinga Lancers, expressed optimism about the team composition.

“During the auction, we picked our choice players as per our strategy. The HIL is going to restart after a gap of seven years. We are the defending champions and will try to keep the winning momentum on from the first match on December 28 at Rourkela,” he said.

Former India captain, coach and Arjuna awardee and now the team manager Dr AB Subbaiah said, “Being the defending champion, all eyes will be on your players. We have a wealth of talent and experience in our team. They will act as a driving force for the team.”

Congratulating Vedanta for leading the franchisee, Subhaiah said eight young players from Odisha are in the team. They will have a great opportunity to learn from many experienced and overseas players.

Among others, COO of Vedanta Aluminium and Director-Kalinga Lancers Sunil Gupta, Sports and Youth Services secretary Bhaskar Joyti Sarma, along with the Indian players were present on the occasion.