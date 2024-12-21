CM Mohan Majhi seeks special tourism package for Odisha in Union Budget

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday sought a special package for the development of the tourism sector in Odisha in the central budget for 2025-26. At the pre-budget consultation meeting, presided over by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Jaisalmer, he said the state needs about Rs 10,000 crore investment to create world-class tourism infrastructure.
While making the demand, the CM referred to the special mention made by the union finance minister in her budget speech of 2024-25 about the tourism potential of the state.
The chief minister also sought support from the Centre to create an eco-system to attract investment to Odisha to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make the state growth engine of the country in the coming years. Implementation of central projects like Sagarmala, east coast economic corridor and national waterway 5 should be expedited to significantly augment Odisha’s industrialisation, he said and suggested a dedicated central scheme under ‘Purvodaya’ initiative be introduced for critical infrastructure development in eastern states, including Odisha.
Majhi urged for central support in enhancing the capacity of Paradip Port, including the expansion of its container handling infrastructure. Besides, the Centre should provide assistance for fast-tracking environmental clearances for industrial infrastructure projects. Seeking financial support for industrialisation in aspirational districts, he said that a rare earths complex should be established in Odisha.
Odisha urbanisation requires substantial investment: CM
Citing Odisha’s lower urbanisation rate, the CM pitched for a new scheme for supporting states with similar challenges. Cities are the engines of growth and migration of large population from villages to cities is inevitable, the chief minister said adding, that urbanisation in a state like Odisha needs huge capital investment for which central support is necessary.
He also suggested that special assistance to states for capital investment should be increased to 60 per cent of the total allocation in the budget, leaving 40 pc for sectoral reforms which Majhi felt would ensure predictability of funds flow to the states as well as better utilisation.
The chief minister said expectations of people from the new government are very high. The state was under the rule of a regional party for the last 24 years and there is a need for a transformation in the health, education and infrastructure sectors, he said and requested for adequate budgetary provisions.
He also said uncovered blocks of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar should be included under the aspirational blocks programme as these districts are home to PVTGs like Juang, Lodha, Bihor, and Mankidia.