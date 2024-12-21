CM Mohan Majhi seeks special tourism package for Odisha in Union Budget

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday sought a special package for the development of the tourism sector in Odisha in the central budget for 2025-26. At the pre-budget consultation meeting, presided over by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Jaisalmer, he said the state needs about Rs 10,000 crore investment to create world-class tourism infrastructure.

While making the demand, the CM referred to the special mention made by the union finance minister in her budget speech of 2024-25 about the tourism potential of the state.

The chief minister also sought support from the Centre to create an eco-system to attract investment to Odisha to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make the state growth engine of the country in the coming years. Implementation of central projects like Sagarmala, east coast economic corridor and national waterway 5 should be expedited to significantly augment Odisha’s industrialisation, he said and suggested a dedicated central scheme under ‘Purvodaya’ initiative be introduced for critical infrastructure development in eastern states, including Odisha.

Majhi urged for central support in enhancing the capacity of Paradip Port, including the expansion of its container handling infrastructure. Besides, the Centre should provide assistance for fast-tracking environmental clearances for industrial infrastructure projects. Seeking financial support for industrialisation in aspirational districts, he said that a rare earths complex should be established in Odisha.