Design changes to Parikrama project on the cards in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Srimandir Parikrama, the ambitious project launched by the previous BJD government, will soon see a change in its design. ‘Yagna Mandaps’ will be added to the 75-metre heritage corridor around the 12th-century Shree Jagannath temple.

Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the government is considering the construction of mandaps like ‘Kruta Yagna’, ‘Anna Yagna’ and ‘Gyana Yagna’ and the modalities will be decided within two to three months.

“Deliberations on change of design and new elements are currently underway. Since the Parikrama project is associated with the religious sentiments of the Odias, the matter will be discussed properly,” he said while speaking to media persons in the city.

The Law minister added that change in Parikrama design has been under consideration of the state government for some time. “With addition of new elements to the old design, a new design change will be made to the project,” the Law minister said.