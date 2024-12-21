Government committed to empowering Bonda women, says Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida

MALKANGIRI: The state government will review all the rejected Subhadra Yojana applications of women from the Pravati, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), and release the funds to left-out beneficiaries by the end of January next year, said deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Friday.

Briefing media persons at Mudulipada during her visit to Bonda hill in Khairput block here, Parida refuted the allegations of official negligence behind the rejection of 2,932 applications of the tribal women. “Of the total 12,300 applications of Bonda women beneficiaries, 9,300 have already availed the benefit. The remaining applications which have been rejected will be reviewed soon,” she said.

The deputy CM also said government officials will visit every household in the Bonda hill to conduct a fresh survey in this regard. She has already directed the district administration to act in this regard.

“The state government is committed to the development of Bonda women. To empower the women financially, we will tag them with both Subhadra Yojana and Mission Shakti. Besides, the government will set up a national museum at Koraput to preserve the Bonda culture and heritage,” said Parida who is also the Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister.

As the Bonda community is facing challenges in procuring and transporting construction materials to Bonda hill, the government will provide an extra Rs 50,000 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the PVTG beneficiaries, she added.

The deputy CM reviewed the implementation of the Subhadra Yojana and PMAY in the region with Malkangiri collector Asish Iswar Patil and other district officials. She also interacted with the Bonda women who reportedly informed her about basic issues, like lack of drinking water and proper road, which they are facing everyday. On the occasion, she distributed land pattas to the tribals under the Forest Rights Act.

Earlier in the day, Parida reached Mudulipada in Bonda hill from Jeypore and was given a rousing welcome by the tribal community. Malkangiri MLA Narasinga Madkami and his Chitrakonda counterpart Mangu Khilla accompanied her.