Location survey for railway flyover at Odiasha's Lajkura gets nod

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways on Friday sanctioned the final location survey (FLS) for two key railway projects in the country including a double-line flyover (road over bridge) at Lajkura in Sundargarh district. The ministry has sanctioned Rs 20 lakh for the FLS of 10-km double-line flyover.

Strategically located near major coal mining areas like Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Lajkura plays a pivotal role in the transportation of coal. This railway section faces frequent traffic congestion due to lack of the flyover.

Railway sources said the flyover will ensure smoother and more efficient movement of coal-laden trains to industrial hubs and ports across the country. “The project is expected to reduce transportation bottlenecks, facilitating timely and seamless delivery of coal. Besides, it will complement the Lajkura Rapid Loading System (RLS), which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024, to achieve a more robust coal transportation network,” said a railway official.

The 72-km Castle Rock-Kulem doubling project connecting Karnataka and Goa has also got the nod for FLS at a cost of around Rs 6.37 crore.

ECoR approves 170 ROBs

The ECoR has approved 170 road over bridges (ROBs) as special railway projects for improving infrastructure and public safety.

Of them, 110 will be located in Odisha and 60 in AP. These ROBs will not only improve rail infrastructure but also enhance the safety of road and rail users.

Railway sources said all manned level crossings will be eliminated after the ROBs are constructed. ECoR GM Parmeshwar Funkwal has asked railway officials to ensure timely completion of the projects.