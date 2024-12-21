MEA ticks off Yunus government for aide’s remarks

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities were reported from Bangladesh this year up to December 8.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh gave the information in a written response, citing data from minority and human rights organisations. He said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka is closely monitoring the situation, adding that New Delhi has raised the issue with Dhaka.

“The Government of India has expressed its concerns about such incidents, including the demolition of the Jagannath Temple in Bangladesh, the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka, and the theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira during Durga Puja 2024,” he said.

In another development, India has strongly protested with Bangladesh over a now-deleted social media post by a key aide of Dhaka’s interim government claiming certain areas of Indian territory should be part of Bangladesh. Mahfuz Alam, known for his provocative comments, had also posted on Facebook a map purportedly showing parts of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam as parts of Bangladesh. He deleted the post later.

Must watch your comments: MEA

Alam is a de facto minister in the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh.

“We would like to remind all concerned to be mindful of their public comments. While India has repeatedly signalled interest in fostering relations with the people and the interim government of Bangladesh, such comments underline the need for responsibility in public articulation,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.