Odisha Environment Congress focuses on coastal protection

BERHAMPUR: The three-day 15th Odisha Environment Congress commenced at Berhampur University on Thursday, focusing on the theme ‘Environment & Coast.’

The inaugural session, presided over by vice-chancellor Prof Geetanjali Dash emphasised sustainable approaches to coastal conservation and development. Noted water conservationist and recipient of Magsaysay Award and Stockholm Water Prize Rajendra Singh marked the occasion by planting a sapling. He highlighted the significance of traditional knowledge systems in protecting coastal ecosystems.

The event saw participation from distinguished environmentalists and experts. Dr P Chandramohan, director of Indomer Coastal Hydraulic and former senior scientist at NIO Goa provided insights into Odisha’s coastal features. The conference proceedings were released during the session, with Prof S K Palita, dean of SBCNR, Central University of Odisha, presenting an overview.

The opening day featured two technical sessions on ‘Coastal Ecosystems and Biodiversity’ and ‘Coastal Natural Resources, Livelihood, and Economy.’ Prof SP Adhikary and Dr SN Patro chaired these sessions.