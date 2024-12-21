Orissa HC seeks state government response on full-time superintendent of SCB

CUTTACK: Expressing disappointment over the functioning of SCB Medical College Hospital (SCBMCH) without a full-time superintendent, the Orissa High Court has directed the state government to clarify by when the appointment will be done.

The hospital at present is being run under in-charge superintendent Prof Lucy Das.

The division bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh said, “Since the superintendent has a crucial role to play in the effective functioning of SCBMCH Cuttack, counsel for the state shall apprise this court on the next date after taking necessary instruction from the government as to when this post shall be filled up as per National Medical Commission (NMC) norms.

Prof Das, who was present in person in the court, stated that the post has been vacant since September 2024 and she is in-charge of the superintendent.

The bench also asked the secretary Health and Family Welfare department Awasthy S, who was present via video conferencing, why there was such a huge rush in SCBMCH even though the government has opened up several medical colleges in the state, and whether there was lack of infrastructure, doctors, facilities in those hospitals.

Aswathy stated that the periphery hospitals are not able to provide the required services for which the patients even in non-complicated cases are rushing to SCBMCH. The image and the brand value of SCBMCH was other key factors. The perception among the public that the best doctors are posted in this hospital was also a contributing factor, she said.

The Health Secretary also admitted that there was a lack of doctors in the state. Though the government had last time issued an advertisement for recruiting 7,000 doctors less than 2,000 could be appointed, she said.