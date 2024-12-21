Rain casts cloud on fate of paddy crop, farmers in Odisha

BERHAMPUR/JEYPORE: The low pressure-induced rain has emerged as a serious threat to paddy crops leaving farmers of Ganjam and Koraput increasingly alarmed.

Farmers of Ganjam, who were threatened by untimely rains last week, are now in a fix as fresh showers on Friday compounded their crop loss worries. They said after the fresh spell of showers, crop fields have been inundated by rainwater.

A farmer of the Khamarigaon area in Digapahandi block Simanchal Choudhury said the rain has raised fears of crop loss among farmers who were waiting for their harvested paddy to dry in fields before threshing. Rainwater has now entered the crop fields leaving farmers in distress.

Echoing similar views, Chakrapani Tarai of Chhatrapur block said to drain out rainwater from fields, farmers have dug small outlets. But the crop has become wet, which is the main worry now. “As the IMD has predicted rains for another day or two, it will lead to extensive crop damage as the grains have started falling from the stem. Besides, the paddy will be discoloured and not match the FAQ. It may cause heavy loss to farmers,” he rued.

While agriculture experts said more rains will pose problems for paddy due to moisture at the time of lifting, farmers urged the administration to relax the FAQ norms and save them from losses.