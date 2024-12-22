Command, control centre at WCD department to ensure service delivery in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to ensure transparency, accountability and efficiency in implementation of various welfare schemes for women and children, the Odisha government has decided to set up a command and control centre in the Women and Child Development (WCD) department.

The WCD department implements several developmental programmes and key welfare schemes like Mamata, Poshan Abhiyaan, Mukhymantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana (MSPY), Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) and Adivika besides the recently launched flagship scheme Subhadra for women empowerment.

Sources said, the independent command centre will serve as a centralised platform to oversee the performance of these schemes, address operational challenges, and provide real-time solutions to stakeholders. The department will directly engage with stakeholders including anganwadi workers, supervisors, district officials and beneficiaries.

With a focus on improving the decentralised feeding programme under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the centre will ensure that nutrition and other welfare benefits reach intended beneficiaries without delays or discrepancies.