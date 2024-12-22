Forest department directed to secure nesting grounds of Olive Ridleys

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to check the decline in Olive Ridley mass nesting, the state government has directed the Forest department to take adequate measures to secure the habitat of these endangered species in the current season.

Chairing a high-level meeting in this regard recently, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja asked the forest and wildlife officials to strengthen the enforcement mechanism, use modern technology to monitor the movement of the sea turtles, create mass awareness in the area during the spawning season and take action against the violators.

Ahuja emphasised on holding regular coordination meetings among stakeholders - divisional forest officers (DFOs), Fisheries department officials, DRDO authorities, post authorities, Coast Guard, district administrations and other shore establishments. He also asked forest officials to coordinate with the district administrations, police and Coast Guard to ensure joint sea patrolling regularly.

The collectors and SPs of the coastal districts were directed to provide necessary support to the DFOs concerned for protection of the Olive Ridleys. “The protection and conservation of Olive Ridley turtles is a major issue. It is our responsibility to protect these sea turtles and their eggs,” the chief secretary said.

Officials said the FARD department has already issued a notification prohibiting fishing by motorised vessels, trawlers and mechanised fishing boats within a radius of 20 km from the mouth of Dhamra, Devi and Rushikulya rivers off the coast of Odisha from November 1 to May 31 next year.

The ban continues throughout the year in the Gahirmatha sanctuary area. The meeting further decided that the DFO will hold awareness meetings with local fishermen and other stakeholders in this regard.

Forest officials said high speed boats have been deployed for protection and conservation of Olive Ridleys in Rajnagar Mangrove, Bhadrak Wildlife and Berhampur Divisions. Around 66 patrolling camps, 61 on-shore and 5 off-shore with VHF, mobile phones and other facilities have been set up. The meeting also emphasised on conducting underwater videography in the egg-laying season.

Fisheries officials said the fishermen community has been advised to use the Fisher Friend Mobile Application (FFMA) developed by the department to alert them about ‘no-fishing zones.’