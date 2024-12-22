Host of events to connect NRIs with Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has planned a host of activities to ensure a memorable experience for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) during the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention to be organised in the city from January 8 to 10.
Known as the land of Lord Jagannath, the state is one of the best destinations in the country for tourists of various interests. From temples, monuments and palaces to beaches, lakes and wildlife reserves, the state has a plethora of experiences to offer the NRIs.
As overseas Indians, government officials and other dignitaries will be taken on a tour of various places of attraction during the event, tourist infrastructure is being renovated to showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage and hospitality.
In line with the ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava, the state government has decided to involve local communities in welcoming NRIs to the iconic tourist destinations so that they can have an authentic cultural experience.
Community groups including artisans, dance troupes and culinary experts will be actively engaged in welcoming guests through traditional rituals, cultural performances and interactive presentations. Visitors will experience Odisha’s famous handloom and handicrafts through curated exhibitions and live demonstrations by local artisans.
The three-day event will witness NRIs from across the globe converging to explore the state’s vibrant traditions, natural beauty and historic landmarks.
Tourism secretary Balwant Singh said at least 28 major tourist destinations are being given a facelift. “PRI members, community leaders and local influencers are being involved to welcome the guests. A group of around 100 guides will be deployed at the major tourist spots,” he said.
The state government has readied 3,716 hotel rooms including 770 rooms for MEA officials and over 128 homestays having 295 rooms. The availability of rooms in 107 hotels in Bhubaneswar and Puri and the homestays, mostly in the capital city, have been put out in the portal launched for booking by NRIs.
At a high-level meeting recently, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had asked the Commerce and Transport department to work on increasing flight frequency and business class seat capacity on flights connecting Bhubaneswar to major cities.
“The event is not only an opportunity to foster stronger ties with the Indian diaspora but also a platform to promote Odisha as a global tourism and investment destination. We are working tirelessly to ensure this event leaves a lasting impression on our guests and boosts the state’s reputation on the global map,” said an official.