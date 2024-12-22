Host of events to connect NRIs with Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has planned a host of activities to ensure a memorable experience for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) during the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention to be organised in the city from January 8 to 10.

Known as the land of Lord Jagannath, the state is one of the best destinations in the country for tourists of various interests. From temples, monuments and palaces to beaches, lakes and wildlife reserves, the state has a plethora of experiences to offer the NRIs.

As overseas Indians, government officials and other dignitaries will be taken on a tour of various places of attraction during the event, tourist infrastructure is being renovated to showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage and hospitality.

In line with the ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava, the state government has decided to involve local communities in welcoming NRIs to the iconic tourist destinations so that they can have an authentic cultural experience.

Community groups including artisans, dance troupes and culinary experts will be actively engaged in welcoming guests through traditional rituals, cultural performances and interactive presentations. Visitors will experience Odisha’s famous handloom and handicrafts through curated exhibitions and live demonstrations by local artisans.

The three-day event will witness NRIs from across the globe converging to explore the state’s vibrant traditions, natural beauty and historic landmarks.