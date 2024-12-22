Incessant downpour affects paddy crops, Odisha Government seeks report

BHUBANESWAR: Even as paddy procurement is underway in many districts, the low-pressure induced incessant rains have caused widespread damage to standing paddy and vegetable crops in large parts of the state.

Maximum rain-related loss is apprehended from coastal pockets where vast stretches of farmlands with harvest-ready paddy crops are waterlogged.

While reports on crop situation from the districts are still awaited, principal secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department Arabinda Padhee took stock of the situation on Saturday and asked district officials of the department to send in their report by Sunday, official sources said.

The meeting was informed that rainfall warning was issued to Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur with an advisory to farmers on measures to be undertaken to protect the crops and their harvest.