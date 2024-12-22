Odisha shivers as rains lash for second day in a row

BHUBANESWAR: Rains triggered by the depression lashed Odisha for the second consecutive day on Saturday, bringing mercury further down across the state. During the last 24 hours, 11 places received heavy downpour with Ranpur in Nayagarh district recording the maximum of 108.4 mm rains.

District-wise, Khurda recorded the maximum rainfall of 60.1 mm, followed by Jagatsinghpur (51.5 mm), Nayagarh (46.2 mm), Ganjam (46.1 mm), Puri (41.7 mm), Gajapati (37.2 mm) and Cuttack (30.2 mm).

Apart from Malkangiri, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh and Jharsuguda, the remaining 25 districts recorded large excess rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD said.

With the rains not relenting, maximum day temperature recorded a dip across many places in the state. In Bhubaneswar, the day temperature was below normal by 8.3 degree Celsius, whereas in Cuttack it was down by 7.9 degree C.

Meanwhile, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts are expected to witness more rain on Sunday. As there is moisture availability, the met office issued a dense fog warning for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Koraput districts between Sunday and Monday morning.

The system over west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast is, however, likely to weaken by the night, said the IMD.