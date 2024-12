BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is among the handful of states to have achieved an overall growth in forest size but the positive news fails to betray the fact that a number of tribal districts have lost green cover.

The India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, which was released on Saturday, reveals that Odisha’s forest size, excluding the tree cover, increased to 52,433.56 sq km in 2023 from 52,281.67 sq km in 2021, registering a growth of 151.89 sq km during the period.

As per the report, the state’s forest and tree cover that stood at 58,038.44 sq km in 2021 increased to 58,597.01 sq km in 2023, posting a growth of 558.57 sq km over the previous assessment.

With this increase, Odisha’s current forest and tree cover stands at 37.63 per cent of its total geographical area of 1,55,707 sq km. A total 33,040.47 sq km forest cover falls under recorded forest area, while the remaining 19,393.09 sq km is outside the recorded forest area of the state, the report stated.

However, a comparison drawn between two biennial reports, ISFR 2021 and 2023 shows that at least 12 districts, mostly the tribal-dominated, have recorded a decline in their forest cover. Kalahandi reported the highest 61.94 sq km drop in its forest cover over the previous assessment.