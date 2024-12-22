OSOU’s three-day event on LMS comes to an end

SAMBALPURL: A three-day competency development programme on learning management system (LMS) organised by Odisha State Open University (OSOU) for all faculty members concluded on Friday.

The programme, which started on December 18, aimed to empower faculty members with the knowledge and skills to utilise LMS for academic excellence and efficient course management.

Chairing the inaugural session, vice-chancellor of the university Prof Shyam Sundar Pattnaik emphasised the objectives, anticipated outcomes and the roadmap for integrating LMS into OSOU’s academic practices.

The day one of the programme featured a detailed technical session led by Dr Surya Narayana Moorthy from Ulektz, Chennai who introduced the faculty members to the functionalities and benefits of LMS. The session was followed by a hands-on practical training, enabling participants to engage directly with the platform and explore its features.

The second day focused on an assessment session, where faculty members demonstrated their understanding of LMS functionalities.

The final day of the programme was dedicated to advanced training, where participants learned to project and manage courses or programmes on the LMS portal.

The competency development programme was part of OSOU’s ongoing efforts to embrace digital transformation and enhance the teaching-learning experience.

Among others, registrar of OSOU Chitta Ranjan Sahu was present.