JAGATSINGHPUR: The untimely rainfall has caused significant damage to harvest-ready paddy crops in different areas of Jagatsinghpur district. The showers have flattened standing crops and left many fields inundated with water, raising concerns about the grain quality and total yield.

In Balikuda, Erasama, Naugaon, Kujang, Tirtol, Raghunathpur, Biridi and Jagatsinghpur blocks, farmers said the entire harvesting, drying and threshing process has been significantly disrupted due to the rains.

Mahadev Nayak, a farmer of Bhatana village in Naugaon, said stagnant water in the fields has increased the risk of the flattened paddy crops germinating. “I cultivated paddy in nearly two acre of land.

Due to incessant rainfall, rainwater has entered the fields raising fears of the crop germinating,” he said. Another farmer said he had stored his harvested paddy in the threshing yard. His entire crop has been damaged in the rain.

Many farmers said as harvesting machines cannot enter the inundated fields, the standing crops will remain unharvested till the rainwater recedes.

A farmer from Raghunathpur said, “This year, the unseasonal rain has dealt a severe blow to farmers. The government should compensate the affected farmers.” Chief district agriculture officer Biswajeet Panda said the extent of crop damage is yet to be ascertained.

The department will assess the losses after the rain subsides. “We have urged farmers to register their names within 72 hours to claim compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana,” he added.