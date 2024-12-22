Strict vigil at borders as paddy purchase starts in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: With kharif procurement commencing in Sundargarh from Friday, the district administration has initiated measures to keep strict vigil on all border entry points to check illegal arrival of paddy stocks from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Civil supplies officer (CSO) of Sundargarh DC Beshra said paddy procurement kicked off in presence of deputy speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly and Talsara MLA Bhabani Shankar Bhoi at Kirei paddy procurement centre (PPC) in Sadar block. As Christmas celebration is underway in Sundargarh, full-fledged procurement would start after the festival.

He informed that to curb illegal entry of paddy from Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, 18 border entry points have been equipped with surveillance cameras. An enforcement team has been formed along with appointment of nodal officers at district, sub-division and block levels to monitor the entire process.