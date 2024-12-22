Woman murdered by husband, body recovered from house after two days in Odisha

BARGARH: Decomposed body of a woman allegedly murdered by her husband two days back, was recovered from their house at Jenkeda village within Gaisilet police limits on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Chandrakanti Sahoo. Her husband, Ram Sahoo (54), is on the run after reportedly committing the crime.

Sources said the couple had a strained relationship and used to fight frequently. Two days back, they had another quarrel over some dispute following which Ram slit Chandrakanti’s throat with a sharp weapon. While the woman bled to death, Ram fled leaving her body inside the house.

The matter came to light after neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from Ram’s house on Saturday. On being informed, Gaisilet police rushed to the village for investigation.

Locals said as the quarrel between the couple had worsened recently, their two children had gone to their relative’s place in the same Jenkeda village and were staying there for the last several days.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Amrit Pal Kaur said the woman’s body was seized and sent for autopsy. A scientific team also collected evidence from the crime scene. Primary investigation suggests that the suspect, her husband, might have murdered her.

Efforts are on to nab the suspect who is on the run and further investigation is underway, the SDPO added.