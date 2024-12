KENDRAPARA: Twenty-four villages across six coastal districts of the state have been officially designated ‘Tsunami Ready’ by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO (IOC-UNESCO).

Odisha has become the first state to achieve this vital milestone. According to Dr T Srinivasa Kumar of UNESCO, the recognition was based on 12 indicators achieved through a series of activities seeking to build resilience against tsunami.

Of the 24 villages, three are in Kendrapara, five in Balasore, four each in Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam. The IOC-UNESCO also renewed ‘Tsunami Ready’ certificates of Noliasahi (Jagatsinghpur) and Venkatraipur (Ganjam) which were recognised in 2020, taking the total number to 26.

Kumar along with scientists of Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) attended a live evacuation drill in Kaitha village under Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district on Saturday.

Kumar said the activities included training and capacity building, community empowerment for skills to respond during emergencies, awareness on tsunami risks and preparedness, identification of evacuation routes, safe evacuation paths for quick access, educational resources to inform and prepare the community members, mock drills, tsunami hoardings and signages as well as signs to guide residents during emergencies.

INCOIS which operates a 24-hour tsunami monitoring and alert system played a pivotal role in the initiative, added Kumar.

Sarpanchs of the gram panchayats will get the ‘Tsunami Ready’ certificates on December 26. On the day in 2004, an earthquake reading 9.1 on Richter scale hit Indonesia’s Sumatra triggering a tsunami that killed thousands and devastated coastal parts across 14 countries including India across the Indian Ocean region.

Kumar said Odisha has grabbed international attention for its resilience and collaborated with National Tsunami Warning Centre. Insights of local leaders and community members played a key role which has now become a model for coastal safety, Kumar said.