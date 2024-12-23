Aul police arrest seven for dacoity

KENDRAPARA: Aul police busted a dacoity gang and arrested seven of its members on Sunday.

A revolver, three sharp weapons, 30 gram of stolen gold and 235 gram of silver ornaments were recovered from their possession. Six mobile phones, Rs 46,000 cash and three bikes were also seized from them.

Police said the gang was involved in the dacoity at a house in Aul’s Angarakh village on December 4. IIC of Aul police station Sabyasachi Satapathy said the seven miscreants forcibly entered the house of one Pravakar Pradhan in the night and looted gold ornaments worth over Rs 10 lakh and cash. They also assaulted Pradhan and his daughter-in-law.

“We suspect the gang is also involved in many robbery cases in the district and nearby areas,” he said.

All the arrested persons are from Matia, Talatelenga, Panduri, Badamulabasant, Mugabadi, Juna and Badagaon villages. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, the IIC added.